Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Down 2.3 %

Moderna stock opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

