Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.48, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,904. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

