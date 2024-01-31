Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,447,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,010,000 after purchasing an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after buying an additional 230,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,611,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,152,000 after buying an additional 3,034,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,592,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 131,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

