Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $604.89. 19,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $611.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

