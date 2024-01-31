Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 685,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,420. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

