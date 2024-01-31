Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 464,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.20. Copart has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

