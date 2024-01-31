Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPA. TheStreet raised Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Copa Price Performance

CPA stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Copa by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after buying an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

