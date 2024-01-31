Contrasting HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) & Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -37.01% -17.20% -12.86% Wipro 12.42% 15.68% 9.74%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $475.89 million 9.29 -$274.30 million ($1.08) -20.91 Wipro $11.01 billion 2.68 $1.38 billion $0.25 22.60

This table compares HashiCorp and Wipro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than HashiCorp. HashiCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HashiCorp and Wipro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57 Wipro 5 0 0 0 1.00

HashiCorp presently has a consensus price target of $30.07, indicating a potential upside of 33.18%. Wipro has a consensus price target of $4.82, indicating a potential downside of 14.69%. Given HashiCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than Wipro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as healthcare and medical devices, consumer goods and life sciences, retail, transportation and services, communications, media and information services, technology products and platforms, banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, hi-tech, energy, and utilities. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the Indian market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The ISRE segment offers IT services to entities and departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or various Indian State Governments. It also provides cybersecurity consulting services. The company has a partnership with ServiceNow, Inc. to develop Wipro CyberTransform – Intelligent ServiceNow Risk and Security Solutions. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.