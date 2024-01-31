Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Constellium comprises 3.2% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Constellium worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 48.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 87,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

