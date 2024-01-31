ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE COP traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.04. 740,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,858. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

