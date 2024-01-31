Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $46.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

