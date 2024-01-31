Community Financial Services Group LLC Takes $461,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Shares of ORLY traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,031.57. The company had a trading volume of 92,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,165. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.43 and a twelve month high of $1,047.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $972.33 and its 200-day moving average is $949.75.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,213 shares of company stock worth $18,801,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

