Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,303 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.92. 930,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,079. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.53, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $114,654,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

