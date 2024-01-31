Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $6.52 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 89.7% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.8% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 114.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE MDT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.85. 2,551,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,819,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.