Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $569,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,029,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.60.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.41. 277,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,536. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

