Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $493,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 762 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $784.50. The company had a trading volume of 140,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,674. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $780.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

