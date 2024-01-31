Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $427,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.2 %

BAX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. 672,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,484. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

