Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.48. 116,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

