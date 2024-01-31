Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $13.72 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,286 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,721,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 329,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $186,109,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $696.90. 541,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,853. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $650.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.35. The company has a market capitalization of $309.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $705.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

