Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,959 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $139.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

