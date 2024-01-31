Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,180 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.32. The stock had a trading volume of 795,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,454. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

