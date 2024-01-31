Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires Shares of 101,550 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,807,000. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.5% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 133,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 590,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,246. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

