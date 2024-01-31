Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up to $38.60

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.60, but opened at $40.91. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 14,494 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Further Reading

