Colefax Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Colefax Group Stock Down 1.4 %
LON CFX opened at GBX 646 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 703.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 722.46. Colefax Group has a one year low of GBX 620 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 860 ($10.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of £40.18 million, a P/E ratio of 727.78 and a beta of 0.19.
About Colefax Group
