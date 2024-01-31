Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.