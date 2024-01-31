Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 90 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $184.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

