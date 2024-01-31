Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 7,779 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $4,133,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,014,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,138 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 175,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion and a PE ratio of 33.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

