Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases Shares of 2,372 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Dover by 102,123.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 561,680 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOV opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

