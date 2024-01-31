Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $260,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

