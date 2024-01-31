Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $205,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average is $291.99. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.