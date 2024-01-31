Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

