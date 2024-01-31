Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $317.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.11 and its 200 day moving average is $284.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $318.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

