CMS Energy (CMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMS stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $115,134,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

