Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $191.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.