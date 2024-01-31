Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WM opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

