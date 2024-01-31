Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

