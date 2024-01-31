Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $297.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.58. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $309.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.