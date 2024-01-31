Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $324.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $326.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.59 and its 200 day moving average is $291.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

