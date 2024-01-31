Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1,002.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $521.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.40 and its 200 day moving average is $490.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

