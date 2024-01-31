CleanSpark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 30,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average daily volume of 25,845 call options.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

