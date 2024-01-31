CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.14. CleanSpark shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 2,855,558 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

