CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 16,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

