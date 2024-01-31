Citigroup Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Buy

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

