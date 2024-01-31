Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,822 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.