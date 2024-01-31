Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.29

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 41422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$391 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 9.95.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

