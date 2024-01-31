Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,886.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $13.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.
About Chubu Electric Power
