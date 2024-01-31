Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $247.72

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $247.72 and last traded at $245.25, with a volume of 394539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

