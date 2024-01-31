Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $44.18 Per Share (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $44.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $44.11. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $44.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $12.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $12.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,419.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,421.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,276.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,056.71.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 36 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,723,541 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

