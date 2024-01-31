Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.44. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

