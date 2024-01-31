Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 207.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Citigroup upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 186,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,920. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

